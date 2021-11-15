Fairfax lifts boil-water advisory for Hiddenbrook neighborhood

Fairfax Water lifted its boil-water advisory for customers north of Herndon, Virginia, on Monday.

Fairfax Water lifted its boil-water advisory for customers north of Herndon, Virginia, on Monday.

About 1,900 homes and 4,500 residents in the Hiddenbrook neighborhood had been under a boil-water advisory since Saturday after valve failure led to a loss of water pressure in the system. Fairfax Water said the advisory was a precaution and not linked to any water quality problems.

On Saturday and Sunday, water samples were taken in the area for bacteriological testing and to monitor chlorine levels. The results came back normal.

Customers with any questions can call Fairfax Water at 703-698-5800 or email customers@fairfaxwater.org.