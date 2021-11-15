CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax lifts boil-water advisory…

Fairfax lifts boil-water advisory for Hiddenbrook neighborhood

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax Water lifted its boil-water advisory for customers north of Herndon, Virginia, on Monday.

About 1,900 homes and 4,500 residents in the Hiddenbrook neighborhood had been under a boil-water advisory since Saturday after valve failure led to a loss of water pressure in the system. Fairfax Water said the advisory was a precaution and not linked to any water quality problems.

On Saturday and Sunday, water samples were taken in the area for bacteriological testing and to monitor chlorine levels. The results came back normal.

Customers with any questions can call Fairfax Water at 703-698-5800 or email customers@fairfaxwater.org.

 

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up