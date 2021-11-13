Hiddenbrook neighborhood in Fairfax Co. placed under ‘boil water’ advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for part of the Hiddenbrook neighborhood in Fairfax County. This includes customers north of Herndon, south of Route 7 and west of the Fairfax County Parkway.

A boil water advisory has been issued for part of the Hiddenbrook neighborhood in Fairfax County. This includes customers north of Herndon, south of Route 7 and west of the Fairfax County Parkway. The advisory is expected to end by Monday, Nov. 15.

According to Fairfax Water, the advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in the system, and not because of any water quality issues. Boil-water advisories are a typical precaution whenever there has been a significant change or interruption to municipal water pressure.

Susan Miller, a spokesperson for Fairfax Water told WTOP that about 1,900 homes and 4,500 residents will be affected.

“This advisory is for the area of Fairfax County, bounded by Folly Lick Stream Valley Park on the east and the Fairfax County/Loudoun County Border on the west, and extending from Clearview Elementary School in the south to Woodson Drive in the north,” Miller said.

Fairfax has provided the following map of the affected area. Type your address in the box at the top right of the map to see if you are impacted by the advisory.

In addition, Fairfax Water has provided the following instructions for customers in the affected areas.

Customers should:

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute.

Allow the water to cool before using.

Store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

Miller emphasized the advisory was only for the areas listed.

“Customers in other areas of Fairfax Water systems, and customers served by the town of Herndon, are not effected and do not need to boil their water,” Miller told WTOP.

The Fairfax Water website says it has resolved the valve issue and that pressure to the system has been restored. Out of precaution, the boil water advisory will be lifted after water samples from the impacted area have been tested for bacteria and chlorine levels.

More information is available at Fairfax Water’s website along with an updated map of the impacted areas.