Arlington man charged in Fairfax County grocery store shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 25, 2021, 12:55 AM

A Virginia man is facing felony charges following a shooting at a Fairfax County grocery store.

Harvey Coleman, 33, of Arlington, reported that he shot someone in self-defense last Saturday night inside Food Star on Leesburg Pike in Falls Church.

Police found a man inside the store with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital. Fairfax County police said the man is still in the hospital with injuries that are now not life-threatening.

Both Coleman and the other man were customers inside the store and had a brief interaction, in which Coleman brandished a gun, a news release said. The man “took a fighting stance” and Coleman shot him. Police said Coleman had the gun lawfully.

After the investigation, which included interviews and review of video footage, police arrested Coleman Wednesday on charges of malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

