Fairfax Co. police confirm store shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

November 20, 2021, 8:34 PM

A man was shot and hospitalized Saturday night in a shooting at a Food Star supermarket on Leesburg Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.

Fairfax County police confirmed that the shooting happened just before 7 p.m.

A man told officers that he shot another unidentified man inside the store in self-defense.

Police said the shooter was cooperating, though the details of this event remain under investigation.

A map of where the shooting happened is included below.

 

