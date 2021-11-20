Fairfax Co. police confirm store shooting

A man was shot and hospitalized Saturday night in a shooting at a Food Star supermarket on Leesburg Pike in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia.

Fairfax County police confirmed that the shooting happened just before 7 p.m.

A man told officers that he shot another unidentified man inside the store in self-defense.

Police said the shooter was cooperating, though the details of this event remain under investigation.

Officers are on scene of a shot person at the Food Star, 5521 Leesburg Pike. A man reported to police that he shot someone inside the store in self-defense. The shooter is w/officers & a man was taken to the hospital w/injuries considered life-threatening. Detectives responding. pic.twitter.com/JjIuepaMXQ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 21, 2021

