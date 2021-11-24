A chance to have your say on the future of Wolf Trap

If you have a fondness for the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, the National Park Service wants to hear from you.

If you have a fondness for the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, the National Park Service wants to hear from you.

Improved accessibility for visitors with disabilities, parking and security are some of the areas being addressed in a proposal that aims to “build, update or replace facilities, including concession stands and restrooms” as well.

The park service said that in cooperation with Wolf Trap, it is inviting the public to review an environmental assessment of Wolf Trap and the effect of proposed improvements.

Proposed initiatives would “improve the visitor experience while continuing to preserve the history, landscape and resources” of Wolf Trap. The environmental assessment would amend the park’s 1997 General Management Plan, according to the National Park Service.

The agency said it is inviting the public to review the environmental assessment and submit comments online through Dec. 30.

Wolf Trap, the country’s only national park dedicated to presenting the performing arts, celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.