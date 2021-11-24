THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » A chance to have…

A chance to have your say on the future of Wolf Trap

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you have a fondness for the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, the National Park Service wants to hear from you.

Improved accessibility for visitors with disabilities, parking and security are some of the areas being addressed in a proposal that aims to “build, update or replace facilities, including concession stands and restrooms” as well.

The park service said that in cooperation with Wolf Trap, it is inviting the public to review an environmental assessment of Wolf Trap and the effect of proposed improvements.

Proposed initiatives would “improve the visitor experience while continuing to preserve the history, landscape and resources” of Wolf Trap. The environmental assessment would amend the park’s 1997 General Management Plan, according to the National Park Service.

The agency said it is inviting the public to review the environmental assessment and submit comments online through Dec. 30.

Wolf Trap, the country’s only national park dedicated to presenting the performing arts, celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up