Vigil for man killed at Falls Church, Va. ATM

Nelson Alexander, 73, was remembered Saturday night following his death during an attempted robbery at an ATM in Falls Church, Virginia.

Nelson Alexander, 73, was remembered Saturday night following his death during an attempted robbery at an ATM in Falls Church, Virginia.

A large group gathered to remember the man who some said lost his life in a “senseless situation” that “was not called for.”

Alexander’s niece, Patricia Alexander, reflected on his life in a comment to our news partners at NBC Washington.

“He was a great person, he was a kind person and he was a loving person,” she said. “He loved his family, each and every one, and even those who were not his family. He loved each and every one of you.”

Fairfax county police released a surveillance video Friday that showed three men they suspect are connected to this shooting outside of Wells Fargo in Falls Church.

According to police, the three boarded a bus in Seven Corners, stopping in Alexandria and committing “various crimes.” The believe one of them is the shooter, but have not identified that person.

Alexander’s son, Nelson Alexander Jr., told NBC Washington that he wants justice for the death of his father.

“We were very close, we were very close,” he said. “I just hope that they catch this guy or two or three people that did it soon.”

Police have asked people living near Seven Corners or Alexandria to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured video of the three men connected to the shooting. Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives (ATF) are offering $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.

Tips can be called in to ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) or to the Fairfax County police 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow, Megan Cloherty, Zeke Hartner and NBC Washington contributed to this report.