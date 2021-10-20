Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Fairfax Co. police search for man who shot a senior in the chest in Falls Church

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 1:43 PM

Fairfax County police say a senior shot before dawn at an ATM in Falls Church, Virginia, is in critical condition. Now, they’re looking for the shooter who fled.

“A 73-year-old man was shot on his way to work at an ATM machine in Falls Church,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

At 5:20 a.m., the man was standing at an ATM just off of Arlington Boulevard on Annandale Road, when a masked man came up behind him and announced a robbery, police said.

“He is startled to the extent that he just drops his wallet. And his credit cards spill out of his wallet. And then we also believe that our victim pivots and turns in an effort to enter a PIN number into the ATM machine while he’s being held at gunpoint,” Davis said.

Then, Davis said, the suspect shot the victim once in the chest for no apparent reason, as he said there was no struggle between them.

“Our shooter doesn’t take his property, doesn’t take his cash and doesn’t take his car. He shoots our victim, either flees on foot, or he jumps into a getaway car that may have been captured in the ATM video, and we’re still working through that right now,” Davis said.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

