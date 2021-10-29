Fairfax Co. police release more video of suspect, possible acquaintances in fatal ATM shooting

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have released a new video that they say shows the man who shot and killed a 73-year-old man at an ATM, and two of his acquaintances, hours before the shooting.

Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau Chief Ed O’Carroll introduced the surveillance footage, which shows a man they believe to be the same one who killed Nelson Daniel Alexander Sr., known to family and friends as “Cooty Bird,” on Oct. 20 at an ATM in Falls Church.

In the video, the man and two others board a bus and take a seat toward the back. Two of them are masked, but one is not wearing a mask and his face can be seen clearly. O’Carroll said the video was taken around 1 a.m. Alexander was shot around 5:20 a.m.

The three boarded the Metrobus near the Seven Corners Shopping Center, in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard, and got off in Alexandria.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said he believes someone will recognize the men in the video, and pleaded with them to reach out to police and provide them with more information. He also asked the additional two men to identify themselves and tell their sides of the story.

“Someone out there is going to see this (video) this afternoon, this evening, tonight, and they’re going to know who that young man is,” Davis said. “If you want to be anonymous, be anonymous. But for God’s sake, pick the phone up and call us; that’s what we need.”

O’Carroll said police are working on the belief that the three had committed other crimes that night in Fairfax County.

A vehicle that was believed to be used by the shooter, a 2009 Nissan Murano that was reported stolen from Alexandria, was found abandoned about a half-mile from the ATM where Alexander was shot. O’Carroll said forensic teams are examining the vehicle for evidence.

O’Carroll asked Falls Church residents to check their home surveillance systems from around the time of the shooting to see whether they captured images of any of the three.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives (ATF) are offering their support to Fairfax County police, along with a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be called in to ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) or to the Fairfax County police 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).