Two people injured in overnight fire at CIA headquarters

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

October 2, 2021, 2:39 PM

Two employees were injured after a fire broke out at the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia, early Saturday, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

The small building fire on the was put out by sprinklers about 12:30 a.m., the fire department said.

Two CIA employees were taken to a hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

