Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Hundreds of students object…

Hundreds of students object to Fairfax County schools pulling controversial books

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

October 7, 2021, 10:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than 400 students across Fairfax County, Virginia’s, public school system sent a letter to the school board on Thursday. The letter called on members to reject requests for controversial books to be removed from libraries.

The signatures were gathered by the Pride Liberation Project, a group of Fairfax County students in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Student representatives from over 30 schools, including nearly every high school in FCPS, have signed this letter,” the group said on Thursday.

It followed a decision by the school system last month to remove two books from high school libraries, including a memoir that contained explicit illustrations of sexual encounters involving children.

The school system initially said it was conducting a review. Later, it confirmed it was pulling “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison from circulation pending a more detailed review.

Two committees of staff, students and parents will assess both books and make recommendations to the assistant superintendent of instructional services “who will make a final decision as to whether FCPS continues to provide access to these books in our high school libraries,” the school system said.

Online inventory systems showed both books were widely available throughout high school libraries in Fairfax County.

Aaryan Rawal, founder of the Pride Liberation Project, said the books are being called “controversial” largely because they depict gay relationships.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of bigoted talking points emerge,” Rawal said. “These books are narratives and they have stories to them that can’t just be summarized by sex.”

One or both books are available in school systems throughout the region, including Loudoun County, Arlington County, Alexandria and Montgomery County, Maryland, schools, according to online catalogs.

“LGBTQIA representation in literature is critical to fostering validation, acceptance and self-affirmation for queer students,” the group said in its letter. “Research indicates that positive LGBTQIA representation can empower queer youth to both cope with discrimination and overcome the turbulence of adolescence and young adulthood.”

The controversy is the latest to befuddle Fairfax County’s school board, and others across Virginia and the country, as conservative parents object to masks in schools, anti-racism curriculum and policy changes requiring transgender students be referred to by their preferred pronouns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bereavement leave for feds, a new 'digital corps,' and more highlights from House NDAA

With donations rebounding during pandemic, CFC ready to build on last year's successes

Intel leaders pledge to reduce barriers, regulations for commercial GEOINT industry

DoJ’s new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative to hold contractors accountable for cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up