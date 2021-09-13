Police identify 3 who died in I-66 crash, including 2 young girls

Virginia State Police identified the three people killed in a multivehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 66 just before the Capital Beltway on Thursday.

Virginia State Police released new details Monday after three people died in a multivehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 66 just before the Capital Beltway in Vienna on Thursday.

According to state police, a Honda Crosstour with five people inside lost control near mile marker 64. It struck a Toyota Rav, then the guardrail; it headed back into the traffic lanes, struck the Toyota again, and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The Honda driver, Lacquora Smith, 28, of Alfred, Maine, died at the scene, as well as two girls, ages 6 and 4.

A 7-year-old girl and a 2-year-old were taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man driving the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.