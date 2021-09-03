3 dead in I-66 crash that involved tractor-trailer, 2 vehicles

Three people died in a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 66 just before the Capital Beltway early Thursday.

An investigation by the Virginia State Police is underway.

All lanes of eastbound I-66 are blocked and traffic is diverted at Nutley Street in Vienna.

Backups on I-66 just before 9 a.m. extended to Centreville at Virginia Route 28.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has retimed the traffic signals on U.S. 29 and 50 to help alleviate delays.

Police said the crash at 3:06 a.m. involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. One of the vehicles was a car and the other was an SUV.

The crash occurred as heavy rains swept through the region in an area where there’s heavy construction related to a project to expand I-66.

No other information about the crash has been released.