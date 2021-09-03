9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 3 dead in I-66…

3 dead in I-66 crash that involved tractor-trailer, 2 vehicles

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 9, 2021, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people died in a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 66 just before the Capital Beltway early Thursday.

Eastbound I-66 was closed after a fatal crash on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Courtesy VDOT)

An investigation by the Virginia State Police is underway.

All lanes of eastbound I-66 are blocked and traffic is diverted at Nutley Street in Vienna.

Backups on I-66 just before 9 a.m. extended to Centreville at Virginia Route 28.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has retimed the traffic signals on U.S. 29 and 50 to help alleviate delays.

Police said the crash at 3:06 a.m. involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. One of the vehicles was a car and the other was an SUV.

The crash occurred as heavy rains swept through the region in an area where there’s heavy construction related to a project to expand I-66.

No other information about the crash has been released.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Privacy, technology groups urge Biden to revive surveillance oversight board

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

DoD bringing back advisory groups, excited about innovation steering group potential

Biden will now require vaccines for all federal employees via new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up