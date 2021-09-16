Motorcade for service member killed in Afghanistan to head through Northern Va.

A police motorcade and helicopters will accompany a hearse carrying one of the 13 service members killed outside the Kabul airport during the Afghanistan withdrawal as it passes through Northern Virginia.

A police motorcade Thursday will escort one of the 13 service members killed outside the Kabul airport during the Afghanistan withdrawal last month.

Two helicopters will also accompany the hearse as it drives through Northern Virginia around 3 p.m.

Fairfax County police said the public can show their respects for the fallen soldier on the overpasses along Interstate 66 east or along the Capital Beltway south of I-66.

The motorcade will start in Prince William County and head east along I-66. It will then move south on the Beltway, then head north on I-395 before exiting at King Street.

In addition to the 13 service members killed in the Kabul attack, 180 Afghans were killed.

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 30, ending America’s longest war.

The Pentagon has said it evacuated more than 110,000 people.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said toward the end of August that more than 14,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan have arrived in the commonwealth through Dulles International Airport, calling it “one of the largest airlifts in history” and saying “we can all be proud” of Virginia’s “critical role.”