Fairfax County firefighters rescue man trapped in concrete

A man has been rescued from a trench after being trapped under concrete in Fairfax County, Virginia.

A man has been rescued from a trench after being trapped under concrete in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened on Fournier Drive in the Burke-Fairfax Station area Wednesday around 2:40 p.m.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the man is being taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE 10800 Fournier Drive in Burke: person trapped under concrete in trench was extricated. Being transported by ambulance to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/js6RdCIAaT — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) September 8, 2021

A Fairfax County police helicopter landed on the Fairfax County Parkway at Freds Oak Road and shut down lanes in both directions.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.