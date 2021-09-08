9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Fairfax County firefighters rescue man trapped in concrete

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 8, 2021, 5:09 PM

A man has been rescued from a trench after being trapped under concrete in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened on Fournier Drive in the Burke-Fairfax Station area Wednesday around 2:40 p.m.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the man is being taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A Fairfax County police helicopter landed on the Fairfax County Parkway at Freds Oak Road and shut down lanes in both directions.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia.

