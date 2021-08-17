The Barns at Wolf Trap to require proof of COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests

The Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday it will reopen its indoor theater at The Barns this fall but ticket holders will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Wolf Trap is the second area entertainment venue in the last week to announce these new restrictions. Jiffy Lube Live’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, announced last week it would also require fans, artists and employees to get tested or vaccinated.

“The requirements for performances at The Barns at Wolf Trap will begin with the first performances in the venue,” said a Wolf Trap spokesperson. “This information is being shared now so that ticket buyers are being informed prior to their purchase.”

Tickets for The Barns at Wolf Trap 2021-22 season go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. And to kick off the season, folk/country singer-songwriter Sean McConnell will be performing Oct. 1 to mark the 40th anniversary of the 382-seat venue’s opening in 1981.

The new season will feature an eclectic array of artists, from Broadway actress and singer Linda Benanti, to legendary singer-songwriters Jim Messina, acclaimed cabaret and chanteuse star Meow Meow, and comedy improv group The Second City.

“We are greatly looking forward to welcoming audiences and performers back to The Barns at Wolf Trap in a safe and responsible manner,” Wolf Trap Foundation President and CEO Arvind Manocha said in a press release. “Almost 18 months since the last performance, we will celebrate The Barns 40th anniversary with a wide range of performances to welcome fans back to this intimate and acoustically excellent setting.”

To be able to enter the indoor venue, Wolf Trap said it will require that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear masks and provide verification of full vaccination upon entry to the venue. Those who are unvaccinated are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance.

Verification of vaccination must be provided prior to each performance by either paper or electronic documentation (including photo of card) and the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The Filene Center, Wolf Trap’s popular outdoor venue, does not require proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID test upon entry. But ticket holders are still required to wear face masks in restrooms and enclosed spaces. The venue returned to full capacity for August and September performances.