Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police chase ends with…

Police chase ends with crash that blocks I-95 southbound in Va. for hours

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 16, 2021, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All the main lanes of southbound I-95 were blocked near the Fairfax County Parkway. (Courtesy VDOT)

The main lanes of southbound Interstate 95 have reopened at the Fairfax County Parkway Friday morning after being blocked for about three hours because of a crash involving a tanker truck that arose out of a police chase.

The Express Lanes have been reversed early and will be southbound.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that around 8 a.m. they were trying to stop a car on the Capital Beltway near I-95 they said was reported stolen from Maryland.

When the man didn’t stop, the police gave chase, and the car hit a tanker truck, went across the road, striking a Jersey barrier near Exit 166, the exit for the Fairfax County Parkway.

The driver was flown to a hospital for what the police described as life-threatening injuries.

Stick with WTOP for updates.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Federal banking oversight agency wants banks to help the un-banked

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up