Police chase ends with crash that blocks I-95 southbound in Va. for hours

The main lanes of south bound Interstate 95 have reopened at the Fairfax County Parkway Friday morning after being blocked for about three hours because of a crash involving a tanker truck that arose out of a police chase.

The Express Lanes have been reversed early and will be southbound.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that around 8 a.m. they were trying to stop a car on the Capital Beltway near I-95 they said was reported stolen from Maryland.

When the man didn’t stop, the police gave chase, and the car hit a tanker truck, went across the road, striking a Jersey barrier near Exit 166, the exit for the Fairfax County Parkway.

The driver was flown to a hospital for what the police described as life-threatening injuries.

