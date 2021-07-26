Pedestrian killed in crash near Tysons mall

Fairfax County Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Sunday night near Tysons Corner Mall in McLean, Virginia.

Jose Matias Monjaras, 61, of Falls Church, was crossing the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and International Drive without the right of way at around 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was hit by a driver crossing the intersection through a green light.

The driver stayed at the intersection after the crash, where Monjaras died after first responders tried unsuccessfully to aid him.

Police said it does not appear speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Monjaras’ death is the eighth pedestrian fatality in the county so far this year.