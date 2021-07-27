Ambulance catches fire on I-66 in Va.

An ambulance transporting a patient caught on fire at the Interstate 66 and Route 28 interchange in Centreville, Virginia, Tuesday evening.

The privately-operated ambulance burst into flames on the new ramp that connects eastbound drivers on I-66 to the northbound lanes of Route 28. Flames were seen ripping from the hood through the roof of the vehicle.

The patient was safely evacuated from the burning ambulance and later transported to the hospital in another ambulance, according to a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesman.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 6:30 p.m. The ambulance crew was not injured.

The flyover ramp is expected to remain closed through Tuesday evening while the Virginia Department of Transportation inspects the ramp for fire damage.