2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Ambulance catches fire on…

Ambulance catches fire on I-66 in Va.

Dave Dildine | ddildine@wtop.com

July 27, 2021, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An ambulance transporting a patient caught on fire at the Interstate 66 and Route 28 interchange in Centreville, Virginia, Tuesday evening.

The privately-operated ambulance burst into flames on the new ramp that connects eastbound drivers on I-66 to the northbound lanes of Route 28. Flames were seen ripping from the hood through the roof of the vehicle.

The patient was safely evacuated from the burning ambulance and later transported to the hospital in another ambulance, according to a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesman.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 6:30 p.m. The ambulance crew was not injured.

The flyover ramp is expected to remain closed through Tuesday evening while the Virginia Department of Transportation inspects the ramp for fire damage.

Dave Dildine

A native to the Washington area, Dave Dildine is no stranger to the region's complex traffic and weather patterns. Dave joined WTOP in 2010 when the station launched its very own in-house traffic service. You can hear him "on the 8s and when it breaks" from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House lawmakers eye TMF funding as possible solution to NARA's records backlog

56 federal financial systems nearing end of life puts Treasury on fast track to get shared services right

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

7 highlights from OPM's new telework guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up