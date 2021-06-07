Woman shot, Mercedes stolen in Alexandria carjacking

A woman was shot and seriously wounded in a carjacking in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County Sunday night, and the suspect made off with her Mercedes, police say.

A woman was shot and seriously wounded in a carjacking in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County Sunday night in Virginia, and the suspect made off with her Mercedes, police said.

Fairfax County police said the carjacking happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Franconia Road in Alexandria. That’s near the intersection with Telegraph Road and Jefferson Manor Park.

The woman was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She is now in stable condition

Police said the suspect left in her 2012 black Mercedes C-250 with Virginia plates and license plate number UFY-2683

Below is a map showing the location of the carjacking: