In aim to boost diversity, Thomas Jefferson High offers 550 spots under revised admissions process

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 23, 2021, 7:11 PM

A top-ranked high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has offered 550 spots to incoming freshman under its overhauled admissions process, which eliminated, among other things, standardized testing that had been a key part in the school’s selection process.

The class of 2025 is the first to apply under the revised admission, which also got rid of the $100 application fee, raised the minimum grade point average and expanded the freshman class from 480 to 550, a school news release said. Seats in the freshman class were also allocated for the top 1.5% of applicants from every middle school.

“For the first time in at least 10 years, every FCPS middle school has students who were offered admission to TJHSST,” the school said.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

