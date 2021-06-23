In aim to boost diversity, Thomas Jefferson High offers 550 spots under revised admissions process

A top-ranked high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has offered 550 spots to incoming freshman under its overhauled admissions process, which eliminated, among other things, standardized testing that had been a key part in the school's selection process.

The class of 2025 is the first to apply under the revised admission, which also got rid of the $100 application fee, raised the minimum grade point average and expanded the freshman class from 480 to 550, a school news release said. Seats in the freshman class were also allocated for the top 1.5% of applicants from every middle school.

“For the first time in at least 10 years, every FCPS middle school has students who were offered admission to TJHSST,” the school said.

