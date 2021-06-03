3 found dead in Herndon, police say

Three bodies were found inside a house in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Saturday morning, in what Herndon police said appears to be the scene of a homicide.

The Herndon Police Department told WTOP that officers are on the scene, at a house in the 500 block of Florida Avenue.

Police said there is no threat to the public, but ask people to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said plans are underway for a news conference later today.

Officers are in the 500-blk of Florida Ave investigating the scene of what appears to be a homicide. Three victims were found inside the home. Preliminary investigation indicates there is no threat to public. Avoid area. More details as available. Media details to follow. pic.twitter.com/CzHKD86KLg — Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) June 19, 2021

