3 found dead in Herndon, police say

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 19, 2021, 10:48 AM

Three bodies were found inside a house in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Saturday morning, in what Herndon police said appears to be the scene of a homicide.

The Herndon Police Department told WTOP that officers are on the scene, at a house in the 500 block of Florida Avenue.

Police said there is no threat to the public, but ask people to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman said plans are underway for a news conference later today.

WTOP has reached out to Fairfax County police for any additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

A map of the area is below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

