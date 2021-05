A person was found dead in a Chantilly shopping center parking lot early Friday.

A man was found dead in a Chantilly, Virginia, parking lot early Friday.

Fairfax County police said they responded at 4:50 a.m. to the 4300 block of Chantilly Shopping Center Drive and found him dead in the parking lot.

The shopping center is adjacent to the Dulles Expo Center.

Crime screen technicians are still collecting evidence.

Below is a map of where the body was found:

WTOP’s Will Vitka and Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.