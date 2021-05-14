National Army Museum in Va. set to reopen in June

The National Museum of the United States Army will reopen its doors in June after closing mid-December due to Coronavirus concerns.

The museum, located in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, opened for the first time on Veterans Day in 2020 before abruptly closing 34 days after it opened.

“The U.S. Army has announced the National Museum of the United States Army will re-open to the public on June 14, 2021. An auspicious date, to be sure!,” U.S. Army officials reported Friday. “The U.S. Army made the decision to reopen the Museum after carefully monitoring the rate of COVID-19 and consulting state, federal and U.S. Army health guidelines.”

June 14 is the date that the U.S. Army celebrates as its “birthday,” as Congress passed a resolution establishing the formation of a continental army to oppose British forces in Boston on that day in 1775.

COVID-19 mask guidance will be based on CDC guidelines, the Department of the Army and the Virginia’s directives closer to the opening date. The museum will update its website to reflect the most current visitor information.

Volunteer information, including about training, should be available next week and will be sent out via email.

“The health and safety of the Museum’s visitors, volunteers, and staff continues to be a top priority. The Museum is aware of the May 13 CDC new mask guidelines and is monitoring adjustments to the Department of the Army and the Commonwealth of Virginia’s guidelines for museums,” Museum officials said.