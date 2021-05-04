CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. schools draft…

Fairfax Co. schools draft policy to not voluntarily cooperate with ICE

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 4, 2021, 9:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s been over three months since the Fairfax County, Virginia, government adopted its Public Trust and Confidentiality Policy, which states that the county will not voluntarily cooperate with enforcing federal civil immigration laws.

Now, Fairfax County Public Schools is drafting a similar policy of its own.

The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to develop one that aligns with the county’s, in an effort to build trust with immigrant kids and families in the district.

“For too many immigrant families, the trust has been broken. To regain their confidence, we must demonstrate in all that we do that we are in the business of education and nothing more,” board chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement. “The fear of being reported or deported is keeping families from accessing the critical resources that Fairfax County Public Schools provides.”

Under such a policy, cooperation with federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be prohibited unless there’s a court order.

“This policy will make sure that FCPS teachers and staff understand that there is a process here … and that their first responsibility is to protect the information of their students,” board member Karl Frisch told WTOP.

It will also change the way people view their relationship with schools, he said, and help them see schools as safe places.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act maintains the confidentiality of student information, including immigration status; but the district explained that ICE has exploited weaknesses in U.S. privacy laws through its use of data mining.

According to the district, concerns about information sharing hamper not only educational success but also safety. It recounted, for example, how one former undocumented student told the board in 2018 that he never reported bullying and assaults out of fear he would be reported to ICE.

Those concerns also make undocumented families less likely to take advantage of resources, such as meals, mental health services and parent workshops – another thing that the district hopes to change.

“They’re no different than anybody else,” Frisch said, “but there’s been a climate in this country that has kept many immigrant families from taking advantage of these resources, and that’s what this policy aims to stop.”

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA claims success of TDR pilot, but industry experts not sold

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up