Fairfax Co. police: 1 in custody in fatal double shooting; suspect sought

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 27, 2021, 2:17 PM

The police have taken one person into custody and are asking for the public’s help locating a second suspect in Wednesday’s fatal double shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said Thursday they took a person of interest, whom they didn’t identify, into custody and found the 2018 Nissan Altima they said was connected to the shooting. Police had asked for the public’s help to find the car during a news conference Wednesday night, and said the car was found following a tip.

The police said Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, is still at large in the shooting and killing of Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and his wife Brenda McDaniel, 63, in Springfield, Virginia, on Wednesday.

Police said in a tweet that Marshall is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with more information about Marshall or the car is urged to call 911.

The McDaniels were both military doctors, and Edward McDaniel was still active with the Army as a colonel.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said the McDaniels were “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range.”

The shooting happened Wednesday on the 8000 block of Flint Street near Redman Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the deaths are connected to a dispute or burglary at the house two days earlier. Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Jack Moore and Will Vitka contributed to this report. 

