Husband and wife dead in Fairfax County shooting

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com
Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 26, 2021, 9:33 PM

A husband and wife are dead following a shooting in a residential area of Springfield, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, according to police.

In an evening news conference, Fairfax County police Maj. Ed O’Carroll identified the victims as Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, both of Springfield. Both were military doctors, with Edward McDaniel still active with the Army as a colonel.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said both were shot and killed in cold blood. Earlier in the day, Davis said authorities believe the “shooter or shooters” are “known to a relative of our two victims.”

“It’s a horrific crime,” Davis said, adding that “We’re going to work very hard until we bring the folks responsible for this crime to justice.”

He said the couple was shot “up close, personal, point blank” in their front yard.

The shooting happened on the 8000 block of Flint Street near Redman Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Police said they are looking for a suspect who drove a Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 1EF1479. There is a $10,000 reward for any information in the case that leads to an arrest.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Below is a map showing the location of the shooting.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the husband and wife are the only victims.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this story. 

