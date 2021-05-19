CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Celebrate Fairfax! 2021 canceled

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 19, 2021, 8:25 AM

Though coronavirus restrictions are easing in many spots around the D.C. area, that doesn’t mean everything is going back to normal.

The popular Celebrate Fairfax! festival has been canceled this year.

“While we as a community begin to find ways to safely gather, Celebrate Fairfax Inc. has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 festival,” the organization wrote on its website. “We hope you will continue to celebrate Fairfax and join us in supporting our fellow community events.”

The organization also had to cancel its 2020 festival because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrate Fairfax!, which runs for three days in June at the Fairfax County Government Center, usually attracts 70,000 people a year.

In addition to the traditional carnival rides and games and nightly fireworks, the festival that’s been around for 40 years typically has a craft beer garden and offers more 120 performances on seven stages. Headliners in 2019 included Better Than Ezra and Smash Mouth. In 2018, Good Charlotte and Sugar Ray & Gin Blossoms played.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

