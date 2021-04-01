CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
1 pedestrian struck, killed in Annandale

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 27, 2021, 1:22 AM

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night.

According to police, the accident occurred just before 10 p.m. at Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road in Annandale.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries. Police did not reveal her identity at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

Eastbound lanes on Little River Turnpike were closed for over three hours as police investigate the incident. They reopened after 1:15 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

