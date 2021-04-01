1 pedestrian struck, killed in Annandale

A woman is dead following being struck by a vehicle in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night.

According to police, the accident occurred just before 10 p.m. at Little River Turnpike and Backlick Road in Annandale.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries. Police did not reveal her identity at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the crash.

Eastbound lanes on Little River Turnpike were closed for over three hours as police investigate the incident. They reopened after 1:15 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.