Motorcyclist dead in Fairfax County bus collision

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com
Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

March 14, 2021, 1:19 PM

One person has died in a collision between a Fairfax County Connector bus and a motorcycle Saturday morning, police said.

The collision between the bus and motorcycle took place on Jeff Todd Way near Richmond Highway around 10:16 a.m. on Saturday. The motorcyclist, identified as 20-year-old Travis West, of Portsmouth, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he then died, police said.

According to police, West was riding a 2018 Ducati sport bike when he and the operator of a 2019 Kawasaki sport bike and a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro stopped at the intersection of Jeff Todd Way and Richmond Highway. When the light turned green, the three quickly accelerated heading westbound.

The motorcycles attempted to pass a 2013 Acura TL. West hit the right side of the Acura and then hit a Fairfax Connector Bus that was legally stopped in the right lane at a bus stop, according to police.

The impact caused the bus and motorcycle to catch on fire.

The operator of the Kawasaki also lost control of the motorcycle, which fell on its side and slid to a stop.

Both motorcyclists were taken to a nearby hospital, where West later died. The operator of the Kawasaki’s injury were not life-threatening, police said.

According to police, the drivers of the bus and the Camaro were not injured.

Detectives are still investigating the crash.

