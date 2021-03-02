2 giraffes die in barn fire at Reston zoo

A Reston zoo remains closed until Friday, March 12 after a barn fire killed two giraffes Monday.

A Reston, Virginia, zoo remains closed until Friday, March 12 after a barn fire killed two giraffes Monday.

The fire at the Fairfax County zoo killed a giraffe named Waffles and his new, yet to be named companion giraffe, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“Waffles was a favorite with our visitors and our team. We are heartbroken,” said Vanessa Roer, owner of Roer’s Zoofari.

“We are so grateful that no person or other Zoofari animals were injured or lost. And we deeply appreciate the firefighters who came so quickly to help extinguish the fire,” Roer said.

The fire at the zoo on Hunter Mill Road started around 5:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found fire on the roof and on both stories of the two-story barn. The fire involved a lot of hay.

UPDATE: 1200 block of Hunter Mill Road: The fire is under control. Tragically, two giraffes were found deceased. No other animals injured, and all are being attended to by zoo staff. No reported firefighter injuries at this time. Fire investigators on scene. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/uT1ND7lnvD — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 9, 2021

“The were able to put the fire out in enough time that all the other animals in the vicinity are safe,” Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesman Bill Delaney tells WTOP.

Delaney said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Staff at the zoo is being given access to grief counselors.

“Our team is so dedicated to the well-being of every animal, so when any are lost, it’s a very emotional time. We will be supporting each other through the healing,” said Roer.

Roer’s Zoofari, formerly known as Reston Zoo, sits on 30 acres and offers families a variety of activities from feeding the animals to birthday parties to private tours.

