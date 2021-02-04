CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. fire caused…

Fairfax Co. fire caused by gas leak sent flames 70 feet into the air, sent 3 to hospital

Jack Moore

February 4, 2021, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The fire sent three gas company workers to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.(Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

A gas line fire in the Springfield area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday afternoon sent flames shooting 50 to 70 feet into the air and burned for hours before crews got the gas turned off and the fire put out.

The fire sent three gas company workers to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department provided more details about the fire in a news release Thursday.

The gas company crew was working in the roadway in the 8500 block of Hooes Road when the six-inch gas line was struck during a digging operation shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire department said.

Fire investigators have determined the fire was accidental, but they aren’t sure what caused the gas to ignite.

“The gas reached an ignition source of undetermined origin and erupted into a ball of flame,” the news release stated.

Two cars caught on fire from the gas-fed blaze. Crews also checked the inside of eight nearby homes and evacuated four of them for 24 hours.

Roadblocks were set up to redirect traffic around the fire, and firefighters trained hoses on the blaze to keep it in check while Washington Gas worked for hours to shut the gas mains down. All told, it took several hours to get the gas line shut down and the fire put out, according to the fire department.

In addition to the three gas company crew members, another worker was evaluated at the scene but declined treatment and a firefighter sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Damages are estimated at $250,000 due to lost equipment, according to the fire department.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department released a video of the fire on YouTube.

Related News

Recommended

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up