Fairfax Co. schools to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for employees

Employees of Virginia's largest school system can start getting vaccinated against the coronavirus as early as Saturday.

Employees of Virginia’s largest school system can start getting vaccinated against the coronavirus as early as Saturday.

Some Fairfax County Public Schools staff can begin scheduling appointments Thursday. The school system detailed a timetable of when staff can get their vaccine.

“Staff are asked to schedule appointment times during their designated week only,” School Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in an announcement Wednesday.

Bus drivers and bus assistants, custodial staff, food and nutrition staff, administrators, classroom instructional support staff, monitors, and winter and fall coaches are among the first who can get their first dose.

The schedule aligns with the order in which student groups will return.

“All FCPS staff who wish to access the vaccine will have the opportunity to receive their first dose in the next three weeks,” Brabrand said.

The vaccine being offered at this time is by Pfizer-BioNTech. It is being administered by Inova Health System, which has partnered with the Fairfax County Health Department.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to employees. Inova staff will schedule the second dose during the first visit.

“Receiving the vaccine is a personal choice and FCPS will respect each individual’s decision,” Brabrand said.

He is asking staff to familiarize themselves with information about the vaccine by visiting the Fairfax County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine information page or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Virginia’s Phase 1b vaccine rollout started Monday. Groups in Phase 1b include front line essential workers (which include child care workers and preK-12 teachers and staff), those age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.