WTOP Top Kid: Fairfax boy’s paper planes bring joy during pandemic

There are few things better than bringing a smile to your neighbors' faces during this tragic pandemic, and that's what a 9-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia, is doing.

Zachary Holden has been a busy kid.

He’s been giving away paper airplanes — hundreds of them — cleaning up his community, helping others with yard work and volunteering for school activities.

Holden started giving out paper planes because the coronavirus shut down his lemonade stand, and, “it’s something that kept me entertained during the virus,” he told WTOP’s Melissa Howell.

The paper airplanes gave his neighbors something to smile about.

“They were very happy. Because a lot of the people who came by were kids, and they really liked paper airplanes,” Holden said. “Instead of just having to think of something to do like watch TV, it kept them entertained outside.”

Holden’s reasoning behind the freebies is simple and pandemic-pragmatic: He said it was a nice thing to do and, if it cost money, people might have to get within 6 feet to pay.

Part of what helped generate excitement for the planes was a “commercial” his parents posted to Facebook showing off the planes for the neighborhood.

He’s also inspiring other kids in his neighborhood to contribute: They’re giving out free, homemade slime.

Holden doesn’t have plans for any new ventures yet because he’s in school, but that hasn’t stopped him from helping out there, too, by participating in meetings, greeting classmates, setting up for activities and helping get the activities ready — one of his favorites so far has been breaking open geodes.

Giving seems to simply be a part of Holden’s character.

“Helping is a good thing to do,” he said.

