Thousands raised for brothers involved in a deadly Fairfax County trench accident

A deadly trench accident Friday in Fairfax County, Virginia, has left a family devastated. Now, the community is raising money to help out.

A deadly trench accident Friday in Fairfax County, Virginia, has left a family devastated.

Now, the community is raising money to help out.

Two men were attempting to put temporary supports in part of a 6-foot-deep plumbing trench in Fairfax County when it collapsed, according to Fairfax County Police. The accident happened in the 800 block of Emerald Drive in Fort Hunt, Virginia.

Jonathan Spencer Canales, 30, was trapped and killed. The other man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has not been identified, but a GoFundMe page organized for the family said the two men were brothers.

The fundraiser has surpassed a $15,000 goal with more than $25,800 as of 5:25 a.m. Monday.

The page says that the brothers were working at the time, and that Canales was married and had a two-month-old son.