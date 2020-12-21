CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Thousands raised for brothers…

Thousands raised for brothers involved in a deadly Fairfax County trench accident

Valerie Bonk

December 21, 2020, 5:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A deadly trench accident Friday in Fairfax County, Virginia, has left a family devastated.

Now, the community is raising money to help out.

Two men were attempting to put temporary supports in part of a 6-foot-deep plumbing trench in Fairfax County when it collapsed, according to Fairfax County Police. The accident happened in the 800 block of Emerald Drive in Fort Hunt, Virginia.

Jonathan Spencer Canales, 30, was trapped and killed. The other man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has not been identified, but a GoFundMe page organized for the family said the two men were brothers.

The fundraiser has surpassed a $15,000 goal with more than $25,800 as of 5:25 a.m. Monday.

The page says that the brothers were working at the time, and that Canales was married and had a two-month-old son.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up