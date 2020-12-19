Foul play ruled out in Fairfax Co. collapsed trench that left 1 dead

Fairfax County, Virginia police said there were no signs of criminal activity when a trench collapsed, killed one man and sent another to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Authorities said that the men were attempting to put temporary supports in part of the 6-foot-deep plumbing trench when the wall collapsed and killed Jonathan Spencer Canales, 30, of Maryland.

The other man, who was not identified by police, went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police ruled out any criminal activity in the Fort Hunt-area accident following an autopsy on Saturday morning.