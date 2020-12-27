Fairfax County firefighters, medics begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines were administered Sunday morning to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief John Butler and department personnel.

“We are proud of the critical medical care our frontline first responders provide,” the department said in a Twitter post. “The vaccine provides another layer of protection for our providers and the communities they serve.”

Health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff are part of the Centers for Disease Control’s priority “group 1a” receiving the vaccines first.

Currently, vaccine distribution is limited to those in the priority group but will be expanded as supplies and resources to administer the vaccine increase.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, the state has so far distributed 227,425 doses of the vaccine and has administered 38,172 doses.

“Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. With Pfizer-BioNTech and now Moderna vaccines available, more Virginians are able to get vaccinated,” said state Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver in a statement. “The interest we are seeing from community members on when they can get vaccinated indicates people want this protection. We are working hard to get vaccines to people as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

For more information about VDH’s COVID-19 Vaccination Response Plan, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/co