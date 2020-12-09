CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Work resumes at Fairfax Co. construction site 10 months after massive blaze

Melissa Howell

December 9, 2020, 1:18 PM

It’s been 10 months since a devastating fire at the South Alex construction site near Alexandria, Virginia, but the project is back up and running.

In February, a massive fire swept through the mixed-use apartment building along the 2800 block of Poag Street, just off North Kings Highway, sending billows of smoke into the air and shutting down much of the area.

Jenny Henderson, who lives nearby, said Wednesday she had never seen anything like it.

“The fire was really, really bad. At one point we thought we would have to evacuate but thank God we didn’t have to do that,” she said.

Many people were evacuated due to safety concerns.

Around 150 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story building, which did roughly $48 million in damages, including damage to nearby buildings.

The site was expected to open next year, but that has been pushed back.

Henderson said she’s just glad to know the site will eventually be completed now that crews have gotten back to work.

“I do feel for the people that were affected and I am happy that they have started the new construction again.”

