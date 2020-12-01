CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
1 injured after car crashes into Fairfax County Whole Foods

Rick Massimo
and Luke Lukert

December 1, 2020, 9:30 PM

Power was knocked out and one person suffered minor injuries when a car crashed into a Whole Foods store in the Fair Lakes area of Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said via Twitter that the vehicle caused “significant damage” when it crashed into the store on Market Commons Drive at around 5 p.m.

The exit doors, Amazon lockers and tables full of christmas decorations were all damage after a sedan backed into the building.

Power to the building was knocked out, and it had to be evacuated. One employee thought it was an explosion when the car crashed into the store.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue evacuated the building, which also lost power.

No one inside was hurt, and the woman driving the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the fire department said.

They’re still investigating how the crash happened, and the building inspector has been notified.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

