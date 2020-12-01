1 dead in Annandale crash

One person is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Annandale, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

A Falls Church man is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Annandale, Virginia.

Fairfax County police say Dixon Joel Martinez Rodriguez, 27, was found dead at the scene at Little River Turnpike and Lake Drive around 8:15 a.m. Only one car was involved in the crash and there were no passengers in the car.

Police said Rodriguez’s car left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s still unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the fatality.

Eastbound Little River Turnpike was closed at the incident area until about 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-280-0543.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.