Two men are hospitalized after a shooting at a gun range in Lorton, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Two men are hospitalized after a shooting at a gun range in Lorton, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., two men were shot in the parking lot at Sharpshooters Indoor Range and Pro Shop, Fairfax County police said. They suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was one gun involved. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Neither man has been identified, and police have yet to establish a motive.

Below is a map of where it happened.