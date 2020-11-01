1 dead in West Falls Church house fire

Fairfax County firefighters were dispatched to a burning single-family home around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Falls Church area.

One person was found dead after a house fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County firefighters were dispatched to a burning single-family home around 3:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Alice Court, near Camp Alger Avenue in the Falls Church area. They found flames erupting from the side of the building’s top floor and its roof.

At approx 3:30 am, units responded to house fire in 3200 block of Alice Court, West Falls Church area of county. Units arrived to find single family home w/fire on one side from top floor and through the roof. Fire quickly extinguished. One occupant was found deceased. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/YOgTb7WH18 — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) November 18, 2020

Crews quickly extinguished the flames. One person was later found dead inside the home.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reports Camp Alger Avenue is closed between Graham Road and Carol Lane as crews remain on scene.

