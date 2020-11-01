CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
1 dead in West Falls Church house fire

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

November 18, 2020, 7:32 AM

One person was found dead after a house fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County firefighters were dispatched to a burning single-family home around 3:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Alice Court, near Camp Alger Avenue in the Falls Church area. They found flames erupting from the side of the building’s top floor and its roof.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames. One person was later found dead inside the home.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reports Camp Alger Avenue is closed between Graham Road and Carol Lane as crews remain on scene.

Below is a map of the area:

