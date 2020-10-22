Police: Virginia man charged with murder in father’s stabbing

The 28-year-old man was also charged with violation of a protective order while armed with a deadly weapon, Fairfax County police said.

A Chantilly, Virginia, man is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after police said his father was found fatally stabbed early Thursday.

Alexander Bellini, 28, was also charged with violation of a protective order while armed with a deadly weapon, Fairfax County police said.

Around 1 a.m., officers arrived in the 2300 block of Watters Glen Court in Falls Church for a domestic dispute. There, they found 59-year-old Christopher Bellini with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Alexander Bellini, who police identified as the victim’s son, was found inside the home and taken into custody. Police said they found a knife they believed the younger Bellini may have used at the scene. No one else was injured inside the home.

Investigators said Alexander Bellini wasn’t allowed to contact his father due to a recent protective order.

Alexander Bellini is being held without bond.

Police said this deadly stabbing is the county’s 10th homicide this year to date.

