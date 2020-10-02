CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump, first lady test positive | Why 9:30 Club isn't in early live music program | Fairfax teachers need to make tough decision | Latest virus test results in DC region
Fairfax Co. police ID woman shot to death 2 weeks ago

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

October 2, 2020, 11:39 AM

A woman found shot to death in Reston, Virginia, on Sept. 17 has been identified.

Fairfax County police said she is Iris Ponce Garcia, 19, of Reston. Her identity was confirmed during an autopsy.

Police are still looking for information and are asking for tipsters to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2, or to call Crime Solvers anonymously at 866-411-TIPS.

She was found just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 in the area of Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive after police said they responded to a report of a woman lying on the ground.

This was Fairfax County’s seventh homicide of the year, police said.

Below is a map of the area where the woman was found:

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

