1 dead in tow truck collision near Dulles International Airport

One person has died after a tow truck and a car collided near Dulles International Airport.

One person died after a tow truck and a car collided near Virginia’s Dulles International Airport.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday on McLearen Road near Centerville Road.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the driver of the car died after being transported to a local hospital.

The tow truck driver was not injured during the crash. No one else was involved.

The collision caused closures on McLearen Road between the McLearen Square and Centreville Road but the road has since reopened.

