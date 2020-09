A woman is dead following a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, that took place Thursday morning.

Fairfax County police said the woman was shot around 7 a.m. on Colts Neck Road and Glade Drive in Reston.

She died from her injuries while at the scene, according to police.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place:

