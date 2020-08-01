CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. sets new limit on gatherings | Ocean City requires face masks on boardwalk | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man charged with DUI…

Man charged with DUI after hitting Virginia State Police car

Jose Umana

August 1, 2020, 5:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The remains of a Virginia State Police vehicle after it was rear-ended on Friday. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

A man was charged with a DUI after rear-ending a Virginia State Police officer sitting in his vehicle in Fairfax County on Friday.

Police say state trooper J. Kim was completing a crash investigation after 4 a.m. Friday on Interstate 395, north of Edsall Road in Springfield.

As he sat down inside, a 2019 Jeep SUV ran off the interstate and crashed into Kim’s patrol car. Police later identified the driver of the Jeep as Eyasu Urgesa Hayu, 32, a resident of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Hayu was arrested at the scene and taken to Fairfax Adult Detention Center.

Kim was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital with injuries evaluated as minor.

According to preliminary data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been 518 DUI-related traffic crashes in Northern Virginia from January 2020 to July.

Of those incidents, 296 have resulted in injuries, while 15 were fatal.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up