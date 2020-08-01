Man charged with DUI after hitting Virginia State Police car

A man was charged with a DUI after rear-ending a Virginia State Police officer sitting his vehicle in Springfield.

A man was charged with a DUI after rear-ending a Virginia State Police officer sitting in his vehicle in Fairfax County on Friday.

Police say state trooper J. Kim was completing a crash investigation after 4 a.m. Friday on Interstate 395, north of Edsall Road in Springfield.

As he sat down inside, a 2019 Jeep SUV ran off the interstate and crashed into Kim’s patrol car. Police later identified the driver of the Jeep as Eyasu Urgesa Hayu, 32, a resident of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Hayu was arrested at the scene and taken to Fairfax Adult Detention Center.

Kim was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital with injuries evaluated as minor.

According to preliminary data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been 518 DUI-related traffic crashes in Northern Virginia from January 2020 to July.

Of those incidents, 296 have resulted in injuries, while 15 were fatal.