Fairfax Co. police investigating deadly shooting that involved DC officer

A man was shot and killed Friday night during an armed confrontation at an apartment complex in Reston, Virginia — an incident that involved an off-duty D.C. police officer.

Fairfax County police said they responded to a call just after 11:30 p.m. about a man who was causing a disturbance at the complex on the 12000 block of Starboard Drive.

Hearing the disturbance, a tenant of the complex opened his door and encountered the man, who police identified as 29-year old Daniel Matheson, of Reston.

According to police, Matheson then raised a gun in toward the tenant. The tenant — who was also armed — fired one round, striking Matheson in his upper body.

Matheson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the shooter was a D.C. police officer, citing D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham as the source.

WTOP reached out to D.C. police, who confirmed that one of their officers was involved in the shooting and has since been placed on administrative leave.

Fairfax County police are investigating the incident and ask anyone who has information to contact them at 703-246-7800.