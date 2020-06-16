Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Firefighters truck in water…

Firefighters truck in water to fight Fairfax Co. fire

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

June 16, 2020, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Imagine there’s a fire at your home, but when the firefighters arrive, there’s no hydrant nearby. What do they do?

In Fairfax County, it happened Tuesday morning in the 7100 block of Wolf Den Road when a garage went up in flames.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesman Bill Delaney said firefighters had to truck in water from a nearby pond that was about a quarter-mile away.

He said pumper trucks rotated going back and forth from the pond to the home.

Everyone in the home managed to get out safely, and the fire did not spread to the home.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up