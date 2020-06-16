Firefighters truck in water to fight Fairfax Co. fire

In Fairfax County, firefighters had to truck in water to fight a blaze in a home garage in Clifton.

Imagine there’s a fire at your home, but when the firefighters arrive, there’s no hydrant nearby. What do they do?

In Fairfax County, it happened Tuesday morning in the 7100 block of Wolf Den Road when a garage went up in flames.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesman Bill Delaney said firefighters had to truck in water from a nearby pond that was about a quarter-mile away.

He said pumper trucks rotated going back and forth from the pond to the home.

UPDATE- house fire in 7100 block of Wolf Den Road in Clifton area. Fire out. Confined to outside and inside garage. No fire extension into home. No fire hydrants in area so crews using tanker relay from water source down street. Fairfax City FD & @PWCFireRescue assisting. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/b9wioxmszb — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 16, 2020

Everyone in the home managed to get out safely, and the fire did not spread to the home.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this story.