17-year-old charged in 2019 Fairfax County shooting death

The Fairfax County police said they've charged a 17-year-old with murder in the shooting death of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, who was found dead in Reston.

The Fairfax County police said on Wednesday that they’ve charged a 17-year-old with murder in the killing of a man in Reston, Virginia, nearly a year ago.

The police said in a statement that they’ve charged the youth, whom they didn’t identify, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia.

Mejia, 24, was found dead in the predawn hours of June 23, 2019, near a walking trail between Hunters Woods Plaza and Breton Court by officers responding to a report of gunshots.

The suspect was already being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center on an unrelated charge when the new charges were filed. The suspect is being held without bond.