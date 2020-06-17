Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 17-year-old charged in 2019…

17-year-old charged in 2019 Fairfax County shooting death

Rick Massimo

June 10, 2020, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Fairfax County police said on Wednesday that they’ve charged a 17-year-old with murder in the killing of a man in Reston, Virginia, nearly a year ago.

The police said in a statement that they’ve charged the youth, whom they didn’t identify, with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia.

Mejia, 24, was found dead in the predawn hours of June 23, 2019, near a walking trail between Hunters Woods Plaza and Breton Court by officers responding to a report of gunshots.

The suspect was already being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center on an unrelated charge when the new charges were filed. The suspect is being held without bond.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up