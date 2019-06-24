202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police identify man found…

Police identify man found dead in Reston

By Will Vitka | @WillVitka June 24, 2019 10:09 am 06/24/2019 10:09am
270 Shares

Fairfax County police have identified the man who was found dead in Reston, Virginia, following reported gunshots early Sunday morning.

The body of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, 24, of Reston, was found around 2 a.m. near a walking trail in the wooded area between Hunter Woods Plaza and Breton Court.

Mejia was found with trauma to his upper body and declared dead at the scene.

Officers are still canvassing the area for witnesses.

The case is being treated as a suspicious death.

Below is a map of the area where the body was found:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). They can also be sent in by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 247637 to cancel, or HELP to 247637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News hunter woods plaza Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia Local News reston Virginia News Will Vitka
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Where to see DC-area July 4 fireworks

When the fireworks start, everyone will surely stop and stare and be amazed. Here are some places to see them around the D.C. area.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!