Police identify man found dead in Reston

The body of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, 24, of Reston, was found around 2 a.m. near a walking trail in the wooded area between Hunter Woods Plaza and Breton Court.

Fairfax County police have identified the man who was found dead in Reston, Virginia, following reported gunshots early Sunday morning.

The body of Jose Lorenzo Guillen Mejia, 24, of Reston, was found around 2 a.m. near a walking trail in the wooded area between Hunter Woods Plaza and Breton Court.

Mejia was found with trauma to his upper body and declared dead at the scene.

Officers are still canvassing the area for witnesses.

The case is being treated as a suspicious death.

Below is a map of the area where the body was found:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). They can also be sent in by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Text STOP to 247637 to cancel, or HELP to 247637 for help. Message and data rates may apply. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.